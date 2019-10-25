Chester woman caught driving at over 90mph on A55 in North Wales while under influence of alcohol

A woman who was caught speeding whilst driving under the influence of alcohol has been fined and disqualified from driving.

22-year-old Rachel Provost of Dodleston in Chester pleaded guilty to the charges at Llandudno Magistrates Court this week.

Shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, October 1st an officer from the Roads Policing Unit was on routine patrol of the A55 near Bangor when he caught Provost driving at 93mph.

He caught up with her vehicle and she failed the roadside breath test and was immediately arrested.

She was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

At Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, Provost was fined a total of £350 (£200 for the drink drive and £150 for the speeding offence).

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

She was also disqualified from driving for 36 months.

PC Arfon Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Whilst most drivers are aware of the dangers of drink-driving, it is disappointing that a minority continue to offend.

That, coupled with driving at excess speed could have had disastrous consequences.

Her actions not only endangered her own life, but the lives of other innocent motorists. It was extremely reckless behaviour.

Choosing to drive when impaired by alcohol is dangerous and unacceptable. We are committed to making the roads safer and have a robust strategy around enforcing the ‘Fatal 5’ offences which includes drink driving.”

Anybody who has information regarding drink or drug drivers are urged to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live web chat.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.