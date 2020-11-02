Deeside.com > News

Cheshire Police appeal for information and footage following three-car collision in Chester

Cheshire Police is appealing for information following a collision involving three cars in Chester.

The incident on Parkgate Road involved a white Ford Fiesta ST and Seat Leon and a black Hyundai Ioniq.

It occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday 31 October.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta ST had to be cut out of the car by firefighters.


Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “crews removed the door of one vehicle to safely extricate one casualty who was handed into the care of paramedics.”

The 25-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital in an ambulance.

He has since been discharged.

Everyone else involved in the collision is believed to have only sustained minor injuries.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or anything else that may aid their investigation.

They also want to hear from any motorists who believe they may have captured relevant footage on their dashcams.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may help the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 840900, or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

 

 

 



