Posted: Sun 16th Jun 2024

Afterglow: Enjoy Chester Zoo at sunset and for half price

Chester Zoo is set to offer an enchanting new experience for wildlife enthusiasts this summer.

The zoo’s Afterglow event will allow visitors to explore the grounds until sunset, with tickets available at up to 50% off the regular daytime price.

Running from 13th to 25th August, the Afterglow event will open its gates from 3pm to8 pm, providing a unique opportunity to observe the zoo’s 37,000 animals in the serene evening hours.

Conservationists at Chester Zoo describe it as a “rare opportunity” to see animals during one of their most active periods just before dusk.

Anna Barker, Chester Zoo’s Senior Marketing Manager, shared her excitement about the event.

“Many will know what a special place the zoo is by day, but fewer have experienced it as the sun starts to set. This summer, across two special weeks in August, we’re giving people the opportunity to experience the zoo in a whole new way, and an entirely different light,” she said.

Visitors can look forward to witnessing some remarkable sights, such as snow leopards Yashin and Nubra prowling through their Himalayan habitat, Asian elephants enjoying an evening dip, and birds returning to their roosts.

In addition to these unforgettable animal encounters, there will be live music, dance performances, games, and a variety of food and drink options.

“We’re really keen for families, friends, and couples to make a real evening of it,” Anna added. “Most importantly though, every ticket purchased contributes to the zoo’s vital conservation work globally, supporting us in our efforts to make the world a better and safer place for wildlife.”

All areas of the zoo, including animal habitats, tropical houses, walkthrough bird aviaries, and restaurants, will be open during the Afterglow event.

A limited number of tickets are available each evening, starting from £20 for adults and £13 for children aged 3-17. Zoo members can enjoy free entry but must pre-book their tickets.

To secure a spot for this unique experience and contribute to the zoo’s global conservation efforts, visit Chester Zoo Afterglow.

[Photo’s: Chester Zoo]

