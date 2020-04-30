Changes made to parking and access at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to support social distancing

Changes have been made to support social distancing at a North Wales hospital to help keep staff and patients safe.

General patient and visitor parking at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan is now positioned at car parks one and two, located at the front of the hospital and next to the emergency department.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said all general visitor traffic should now enter the site via the small roundabout at the front of the hospital.

Meanwhile, designated car parks for maternity services, cancer services and paediatrics remain in place, accessed through the second entrance next to the Faenol Fawr.

The remaining spaces in car parks three, four, five and six at the side and rear of the hospital have been designated for staff. These car parks are also accessed through the second entrance next to the Faenol Fawr.

Staff are now asked to enter the hospital through one of three staff entry and exit points:

Main Entrance B at the front of the hospital

The maternity and paediatrics entrance at the rear of the hospital

The entrance next to CT and scanning, next to the North Wales Cardiac Centre

The hospital park and ride service has also been temporarily suspended and its bus stop has also been relocated to the main road outside to reduce traffic into the site.

Temporary signs are in place to notify visitors of all of the changes.