Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 30th Apr 2020

Updated: Thu 30th Apr

Changes made to parking and access at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to support social distancing

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Changes have been made to support social distancing at a North Wales hospital to help keep staff and patients safe.

General patient and visitor parking at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan is now positioned at car parks one and two, located at the front of the hospital and next to the emergency department.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said all general visitor traffic should now enter the site via the small roundabout at the front of the hospital.

Meanwhile, designated car parks for maternity services, cancer services and paediatrics remain in place, accessed through the second entrance next to the Faenol Fawr.

The remaining spaces in car parks three, four, five and six at the side and rear of the hospital have been designated for staff. These car parks are also accessed through the second entrance next to the Faenol Fawr.

Staff are now asked to enter the hospital through one of three staff entry and exit points:

  • Main Entrance B at the front of the hospital
  • The maternity and paediatrics entrance at the rear of the hospital
  • The entrance next to CT and scanning, next to the North Wales Cardiac Centre

The hospital park and ride service has also been temporarily suspended and its bus stop has also been relocated to the main road outside to reduce traffic into the site.

Temporary signs are in place to notify visitors of all of the changes.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Petition calling on UK Government to intervene as 500 contract workers at Airbus face redundancy

News

Householders urged to steer clear of illegal rubbish removal operators advertising on social media during coronavirus crisis

News

Airbus has developed a way for airlines to use widebody aircraft just for cargo operations during COVID-19 pandemic

News

Video: Hundreds of toiletry products donated by Coleg Cambria staff to hospitals

News

North Wales business and skills organisations unite to provide jobseekers with ‘Opportunity to Change’ during Coronavirus pandemic

News

Drugs, phones and cash seized during a number of police raids in Mold

News

Read 913,586 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn