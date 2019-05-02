Celebrations for Shotton born Mary’s 100th Birthday

Dignitaries from Flintshire County Council joined local resident Mary Brierly at a special party to celebrate her 100th Birthday.

The Vice-Chairman of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Marion Bateman and her Consort, Cllr. Haydn Bateman were on hand celebrate Mary’s special birthday at Wepre Villa Residential Care Home in Connah’s Quay.

Born in Shotton on 26 April, 1919 Mary had 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She was married to her husband George Henry for 60 years and had 3 children, Patricia, Joan and David, and 8 grandchildren.

Mary worked at the former Courtaulds works in Flint and then as Head Cook at Custom House Lane CP School in Connah’s Quay until her retirement in 1982.

Mary enjoys baking and knitting.