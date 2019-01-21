CCTV images released as part of investigation into reports of items being thrown onto pitch at Anfield

CCTV images of 12 males we would like to speak to following Liverpool v Everton game in December.

A police spokesperson said:

“We have released CCTV images of 12 males we would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of items being thrown onto the pitch at the Liverpool FC v Everton match at Anfield on Sunday December 2.”

“Anyone who recognises any of the males, or the male themselves, are asked ”to come forward as we believe they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

Match commander Superintendent Paul White said: “Following the match on December 2 officers have been carrying out numerous enquiries and as such we have issued CCTV images of 12 males who we believe could assist with an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside police call 101 quoting reference number