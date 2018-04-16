Busy weekend on the roads for police with ‘several’ arrests for drug drive offences.

Officers from North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit say they have had a busy weekend with ‘several’ arrests for drink drug drive related offences.

Two drivers were arrested in Flintshire after allegedly testing positive for drugs while police arrested a Wrexham man on suspicion of drug driving twice in the space of a few hours.

A 22-year-old man from the Anglesey area was stopped in Queensferry at around 3pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday, 15th April – after allegedly testing positive for cocaine at the roadside – he was taken into custody and later released pending the results of further tests.

And a 43-year-old man from Greenfield, Holywell was arrested during the early hours of Saturday after he allegedly tested positive for cannabis at the roadside. He has since been released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

A 42-year-old man from Penley in Wrexham was arrested shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday after he was stopped for speeding.

Police say he failed the roadside drugs test after testing positive for cocaine and was taken into police custody.

“He was later released under investigation pending the results of further tests.

Despite being warned not to drive he was seen getting into his car and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving for a second time shortly before 2:30am this morning ,Monday, 16th April.

Officers now await the results of further tests before any charges are brought forward.” A spokesperson North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said.

Sergeant Meurig Jones from the Roads Policing Unit said:

“Despite our repeated warnings regarding the dangers of drink and drug driving, people are still choosing to risk their own lives and the lives of other road users by taking to the roads whilst under the influence.

“Throughout 2017 North Wales Police made 882 drink drive and 600 drug drive arrests and we will continue in our efforts to change driver behaviour in order to make our roads safer.

He added: “The man who was arrested twice in the space of a few hours now has an anxious wait for the test results. If convicted of drug driving he could face being disqualified from driving, a fine, a prison sentence and a criminal record.

A drug drive conviction also means greater insurance costs and the possibility of being unable to travel to countries such as the USA.

“Driving with excess alcohol or under the influence of drugs is not just a criminal offence but also completely unacceptable which puts lives at risk. We will continue to target those breaking the law as part of daily policing.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.