Busiest year on record for Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team

2019 was the busiest year on record for Flint’s seven-strong Coastguard Rescue Team.

The volunteers dealt with 89 incidents in what was a hectic year for the search and rescue team.

The team is trained to respond to emergencies day and night, every day of the year, they work closely with multiple agencies, including all the emergency services, RNLI and other Coastguard Rescue teams.

They have been called to a whole range of incidents across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Cheshire and Merseyside.

The volunteers carry out search and rescue operations if any people or boats are in need of help and have increasingly worked with police on more land based missing person searches in the area.

Last year the officers carried out 17 searches, were called to 13 water-related incidents and 10 police led incidents.

Drifting vessels, mud rescues, people cut off by tides and casualty evaluations from places such as Talacre beach have been regular occurrences for the team over the past 12 months.

Of the more unusual call outs, the volunteers responded to three incidents involving aircraft, these have mainly been light aircraft reported to be in difficulties on approach to Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport.

Coastguard Officers have also carried out two animal rescues this year and have assisted with a road traffic collision.

[Click the picture to play a video from the team]

Flint Coastguard spokesman Jay Richards said: