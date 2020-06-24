Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th Jun 2020

Broughton Primark set to reopen on Friday

All non-essential shops Wales have been given the green light to open this week

On March 23 Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford said all high street shops, except those selling food, pharmacies, banks and post offices are to close due to the spread of coronavirus.

Many stores at Broughton Retail Park reopened on Monday but Primark remained closed as the clothes chain worked through plans for Covid safe operating in Wales.

Primark has now said it will open all its stores in Wales on 26 June, with extensive measures in place to help safeguard employees and customers.


It has released a store walkthrough video showing what measures have been put in place. 

Primark CEO, Paul Marchant, said:

“We have really missed our customers in Wales, and we are delighted to be back open, providing customers with the quality, affordable products they love from Primark.

While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and plenty of choice as usual.

We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.

Our products will be sold at our normal, great value prices which means there will be no sales or special offers when we re-open our doors. ”

 

 



