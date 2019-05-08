News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broken down lorry and oil spill causing a few problems at Pentre Halkyn

Published: Wednesday, May 8th, 2019
A broken down tipper truck on the B5123 near the Springfield Hotel is causing a few traffic issues this morning, reports suggest there has also been an oil spillage as a result of the break down.

One lane is partially closed at the junction of the the B5123 due to the oil spillage. 

Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic due to broken down vehicle and oil spillage on B5123 near Springfield Hotel and Health Club (Pentre Halkyn).

Recovery has been requested and is waiting for arrival, and clear up.”

A screengrab from the Inrix traffic map shows some congestion around the B5123 junction heading for the A55 entry slip at junction 32A.  

