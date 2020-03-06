Brand new all weather 7-a-side pitch opens at Deeside Leisure Centre

A new seven a side 3G pitch has opened at Deeside Leisure Centre.

Work on the facility – which is double the size of the standard 3G pitch at the leisure centre – began in January.

Representatives from Wales Rugby Union (WRU), Sport Wales, and the Football Association of Wales Trust (FAW Trust), joined Aura colleagues at Deeside Leisure Centre earlier this week to celebrate the opening of the new pitch.

Aura Wales, a charitable, not-for-profit, organisation which took over the majority of leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire secured funding for the pitch from one of Sport Wales’ ‘Place for Sport’ grants.

More than £1m worth of ‘Place for Sport’ grants has been shared among 118 sports clubs and organisations to help modernise, protect or create new sports facilities.

Mike Welch, Aura’s Managing Director, said:

“Aura feels passionatly that there should be a place for sport for everyone.

This funding will enable a greater number of local residents to enjoy the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity.”

The pitch will be utilised for both football and rugby, Aura Wales has been working closely with both the FAW Trust and WRU on the project.

Allan James – Rugby Co-ordinator for North East Wales explained:

“This is the first time that WRU and Aura will be collaborating to provide diverse and inclusive rugby opportunities – including a Walking Rugby programme and a two strand Touch Rugby programme for children and adults: it is all very exciting!”

Lee Breeze, Deeside Leisure Centre’s Development Officer, similarly expressed his excitement about the completion of the new facility, he said:

“The grant funding from Sport Wales has enabled us to bring this facility to life and will hugely benefit our existing outdoor provision.

We can’t wait to work with national governing bodies and local clubs in developing grassroots sports across Flintshire.”

Demand has been very high for the hire of the new 3G pitch; to express interest in booking the facility, please email: bookings@aura.wales and include your preferred days and times.

For more information on community grants available through Sport Wales, visit: www.sport.wales or www.clubsolutions.wales

Pictured: Mike Parry (FAW Trust), Mark Roberts (WRU), Mike Welch (Aura’s Managing Director), Lee Breeze (Centre Development Officer for Deeside Leisure Centre), Allan James (WRU), Matt Wenn (Sport Wales) and Rachel Taylor (WRU).