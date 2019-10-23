Boris defeat as MPs reject his Brexit timetable – General Election looming – Have you registered to vote?

Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Wednesday night as MPs voted against his timetable to pass Brexit legislation.

The House of Commons voted by 308 to 322 to reject his plan for a three-day timetable to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Too many MP’s thought it was not enough time to scrutinise the 100 page bill which was only published on Tuesday.

The PM said he would now ‘pause’ the passage of the bill which means Brexit looks set to be delayed until next year – rather than October 31st – which Johnson had promised.

Political analysts believe the PM is likely to push for an election before Christmas.

He still needs opposition MPs to back a vote on an election, something they have been reluctant to do so far.

Have you registered to vote?

To vote in a General Election, you must be on the electoral register (sometimes called the electoral roll).

This is a list of the names and addresses of everyone who is registered to vote. If you are not on the register, you cannot vote.

You are not automatically registered to vote, even if you pay council tax, so it’s important to register.

How do I register?

You can register to vote quickly and easily online.

You will need to give your date of birth and your National Insurance (NI) number. If you don’t know your NI number, get in touch with HMRC

Register to vote online

Each member of the household must now register individually, and provide their National Insurance number and date of birth to identify them.

Previously, one person in each household would register all the eligible residents at that address on the annual canvas form.

Instead, now you will receive an annual ‘household enquiry form’ and must add anyone over the age of 16 who is resident in your home.

Anyone not already registered at that address will be sent an invitation to register to vote.

Once you have registered, you will only need to re-register if you change address. However, you should complete and return the household enquiry form, which you will receive every year.

Who can register?

You can register to vote if you are:

aged 16 or over (but you cannot vote until you are 18) AND

a British citizen OR

an Irish, Commonwealth or European Union citizen who is resident in the UK

Under current legislation, marriage to a British citizen or a grant of permanent residence in the UK does not give you British citizenship, and does not give you the right to vote in UK elections.