Body of missing 41 year old man from Mold has been found

Police have confirmed the body of Philip Davies 41 who had been since last Thursday was found in the Gwernymynydd area yesterday.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family and the coroner have been informed.” A spokesperson for North Wales Police has said.

Police along with volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and the North East Wales Search and Rescue Team spent 10 hours searching in and around Loggerheads Country Park yesterday.

In an update on Tuesday evening a spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with an ongoing inland missing person search in the Maeshafn/Loggerheads area of Mold, alongside North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR).

Volunteer Coastguard and NEWSAR Teams searched for approximately 10 hours alongside Police Search Teams.