Bin collection days are set to change for some households in Flintshire from March

Flintshire Council has said that from 2 March black bin collection days will be changing for some households in the county.

The move follows a review of the current collection rounds and to “accommodate” new and future housing developments.

Some waste is also being transported directly to Parc Adfer, the incinerator on Deeside Industrial Park and rounds have been reviewed to reflect this.

The changes will only impact a “small number of residents” those affected will receive a new collection day calendar and letter explaining the changes.

Other properties will remain unaffected by the change, a council spokesperson said.

Deeside.com asked the council which rounds will be affected by the changes, they were unable to answer.

Cllr. Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said;

“Following the consultation on Flintshire’s waste recycling services it has been agreed to keep with the fortnightly black bin collections but we will still have to change the collection day for some residents to accommodate new and future housing developments and the opening of the new Energy from Waste plant at Parc Adfer, Deeside.

Parc Adfer is a facility built in collaboration with other North Wales Authorities and Welsh Government which creates enough electricity to power 30,000 homes and businesses from the waste collected.

Please ensure you keep your calendar in a safe place to help you as a reminder.”

Ahead of a review last year, the council launched a major consultation on how rubbish is dealt with in the county, the local authority said it received thousands of responses.

Reducing the frequency of collections was one of a number of scenarios included in the consultation but the council binned that idea.

Stricter enforcement against people who put recyclable items in their black bins and reducing the size of containers were other options being considered by the local authority.

Flintshire Council’s recycling performance has exceeded statutory targets set out by Welsh Government every year since 2014, with the latest performance figures of 69% almost at the target level of 70% required by 2025.