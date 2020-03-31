Betsi Cadwaladr reveals location of first North Wales coronavirus field hospital

Venue Cymru will become the first location of a temporary hospital in North Wales.

The theatre, conference centre and arena in Llandudno will provide an additional 350 beds to support Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s response to the coronavirus.

The facility will provide hospital beds for patients with respiratory complaints as a result of the symptoms of COVID-19.

The temporary hospital will work alongside the existing capacity available at Llandudno Hospital.

Mark Wilkinson, the health board’s executive director of planning and performance, said: “The development of temporary hospitals is an important step in our efforts to respond to the challenge COVID-19 presents.

“We’re grateful for the support we’re receiving from all of our partners across North Wales in identifying and assessing potential locations for similar sites.

“Conwy Council have provided fantastic support in reaching this stage, and over the coming days we will continue to finalise details on how we will transform Venue Cymru into a temporary working hospital.”

Cllr Sam Rowlands, leader of Conwy County Borough Council, said: “We’re eager to do all we can to support our partners at this challenging time, and Venue Cymru was deemed a suitable choice because it offers sufficient space and infrastructure.

“Some of our services have temporarily closed and many of our staff have been redeployed to focus on our priority services, which we want to keep delivering for as long as possible. Repurposing buildings such as Venue Cymru is a key way we can help support the response effort in North Wales.”

Elsewhere, an additional 80 beds are in development at Glan Clwyd Hospital, using void space left as part of the hospital’s recent redevelopment, which would be ready to use at the end of April.

Details of further temporary hospital locations will be shared in the coming days.