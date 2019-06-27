News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Bathstore calls in administrators putting jobs at risk in Saltney

Published: Thursday, Jun 27th, 2019
Share:

Specialist bathroom retailer Bathstore has appointed administrators after failing to find a buyer.

The Company, which is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, has 135 stores across the UK including one on Central Trading Estate in Saltney.

Bathstore employs 531 staff, based across its head office and stores.

The company is continuing to trade but all installations have been stopped as administrators look for a buyer.

Ryan Grant, BDO Business Restructuring partner, said: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business. Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer.

“Subject to available stock, Bathstore is expecting to be able to satisfy the majority of outstanding customer orders, with the support of key stakeholders.

However, all installation services have ceased with immediate effect.”

If you have paid for Bathstore for an order but not received it – moneysavingexpert.com has information which may be able to help.

More here: Moneysavingexpert.com

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Buckley earmarked for indoor tennis centre as LTA announces £125m investment in 96 new venues across the UK

Plans to extend building and merge two indoor karting tracks in Sandycroft given go ahead.

Electricity back on in Deeside following two hour power cut

Concerns as Flintshire Council accused of relaxing policies to allow major housing development to move forward

Plans for large new Co-op store in Penyffordd approved despite road safety worries

Chester Road West in Shotton reopens following earlier collision

Flintshire Council ‘proud’ to support Reserves Day as the Armed Forces flag is raised at County Hall

Tougher prison sentences to punish animal abusers to be introduced

Almost 6,000 households facing relative poverty in Flintshire as welfare reforms take hold


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn