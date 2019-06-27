Bathstore calls in administrators putting jobs at risk in Saltney

Specialist bathroom retailer Bathstore has appointed administrators after failing to find a buyer.

The Company, which is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, has 135 stores across the UK including one on Central Trading Estate in Saltney.

Bathstore employs 531 staff, based across its head office and stores.

The company is continuing to trade but all installations have been stopped as administrators look for a buyer.

Ryan Grant, BDO Business Restructuring partner, said: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business. Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer.

“Subject to available stock, Bathstore is expecting to be able to satisfy the majority of outstanding customer orders, with the support of key stakeholders.

However, all installation services have ceased with immediate effect.”

If you have paid for Bathstore for an order but not received it – moneysavingexpert.com has information which may be able to help.

