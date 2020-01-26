Bang! Bang! A new farce by John Cleese comes to Theatr Clwyd.

John Cleese makes his stage writing debut with a hilarious new adaptation of this classic comedy – a delicious blend of French Farce and Fawlty Towers.

When Leontine, a respectable society lady, discovers that she’s been hoodwinked by her husband, Duchotel, who’s always pretending to go hunting but really chasing after other ‘prey’, she vows to take revenge on the philanderer!

But while Duchotel’s away, his lifelong friend comes calling – and he’s on the hunt too.

Will Leontine get caught in his sights, or instead set a trap of her own?

Secrets unravel as the devilish Duchotel finds himself snared in a door-slamming, trouser-dropping, balcony-climbing night of chaos set amidst the stylish apartments of Paris.

John Cleese says “I am delighted to be working with Exeter Nothcott Theatre and Dermot Mclaughlin to bring Bang Bang! to stages across the country with such a talented cast.

Farce is my greatest love – Fawlty Towers consisted of 12 farces – and I think UK audiences will love this hilarious classic.”

Mr Cleese does not appear in this production, “he wanted to, but we wouldn’t let him” a Theatr Clwyd spokesperson said.

Bang! Bang! can be seen at Theatr Clwyd (Anthony Hopkins Theatre) from Tue 18 – Sat 22 February. Eves 7.30pm, Thu & Sat Mats 2.30pm.

Tickets priced from £10 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com