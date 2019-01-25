Award-winning wildlife photographer who worked on BBC’s Blue Planet set to host Storyhouse event

Award-winning photographer, filmmaker and zoologist Sue Flood is set to host an event at Storyhouse in Chester to support the Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

Sue, who spent 11 years in the BBC’s prestigious Natural History Unit, will talk about some of her most remarkable adventures at the Storyhouse on Monday, March 4 at 8pm.

Working with Sir David Attenborough has been a highlight of Sue’s career and she will give us an insight into her time on the BBC’s Planet Earth and The Blue Planet as well as photographing emperor penguins in Antarctica.

Although Sue’s work takes her all over the world, she has a special passion for the wildlife and the beauty of Antarctica, especially her favourite bird – the emperor penguin.

A Storyhouse spokesperson said:

“With over 20 years’ experience working in Antarctica, with many weeks spent camping in the heart of the colonies, we’ll be celebrating her new book Emperor – the Perfect Penguin, where Sue will talk about some of her most remarkable adventures in the most remote and challenging places – along with her most memorable images.

Signed copies of the book will also be available on the night to purchase. ”

Sue was born and brought up in Wales and attended The Queens School, Chester before gaining a zoology degree from the University of Durham.

She has appeared on screen for the BBC, Discovery Channel and National Geographic.

Sue featured on the series Cameramen Who Dare and has had her images showcased in numerous newspapers, magazines and galleries as well as winning multiple awards in competitions including the Travel Photographer of the Year, International Photographer of the Year, International Garden Photographer of the Year, the International Conservation Photography Awards (Best of Festival).

Sue has also gained a Royal Photographic Society Silver Medal.

When she is not in some far-flung location Sue lives with her husband Chris Graham in North Wales.

All proceeds from the Storyhouse event will go to support the work of Cheshire Wildlife Trust who protect local wildlife and wild places.

For more information and book your place visit: https://www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events/an-evening-with-sue-flood or call the Trust on 01948 820728.