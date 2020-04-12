Army invites former military personnel who have left in last 12 months to rejoin

A call has gone out to former military personnel who have left the Army in the last 12 months to invite them to rejoin their former regiments.

Ex- Regular Officer or Soldier and ‘miss the camaraderie’ of the Army, can apply to rejoin now.

Depending on your circumstances, you could be fast tracked and back with your Regiment or Corps.

“These experienced people, whose skills learnt in the Army will still be valid and invaluable at this time, can fast-track their enrolment.” The Army has said.

The Army recruitment website states: “We value your previous service, and if you’re thinking of coming back, there’s a job waiting for you.

If you have served in the Regular Army, you can return to full time service even if you left under the Armed Forces Redundancy Scheme.

There are also opportunities for personnel from the other services to join the Army.”

The Army says its priority remains to protect the UK public in these unprecedented times.

“We are working hard to ensure we continue to be ready, resilient and responsive to all the challenges the coronavirus may bring.

As the Army family, we are well disposed to support the nation in its time of need.”

On 18 March the Defence Secretary announced a COVID Support Force to assist public services with the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are now have over 2,500 members of the armed forces deployed to assist civil authorities with the response.

They are part of 20,000 armed forces personnel currently stood at readiness to take part.

Military reservists have been mobilised by the MOD to support public services as part of the COVID Support Force.

At the moment, only Reservists with specialist skills that meet specific requests for help from other government departments will be called out.

They will be used in a range of roles, such as providing medical and logistical support for the NHS ; acting as liaison officers; and deploying specialist skills such as engineering and accounting.

More information about rejoining the Army can be found here.