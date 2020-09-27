Armed police and helicopter deployed to Mold following reports of a man with meat cleaver

Armed police were called to Mold in the early hours of this morning following reports of a man in possession of a meat cleaver.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was also scrambled to the area, it was seen over the town just before 1am.

In a post on social media the Alliance Armed Policing Unit, made up of North Wales Police and Cheshire Police said armed response vehicles (ARV) were “deployed to the South Flintshire area due to reports of a male in possession of a meat cleaver.”

A picture accompanying the tweet shows two ARV’s and four officers in Mold’s Love Lane car park.





They thanked the police helicopter crew “for the assistance.”

The team haven’t said if the man was apprehended but included two hashtags in the tweet – #teamwork #safernorthwales which would suggest the incident was dealt with safely.

On Saturday afternoon Police recovered a large weapon and arrested a man in Mold.

The Alliance Armed Policing Unit called it a “Great team effort by Mold response, North Wales Police Intercept Team, and Armed Response Vehicles”.

They added they had arrested a male in possession of the below machete in Mold, “Carrying weapons in public in unacceptable & the suspect has serious questions to answer in Custody”.