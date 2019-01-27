Are you looking for a new challenge in 2019? Adventurous individuals needed for charity trek of a lifetime

Are you looking to take part in the challenge of a lifetime this year? A team of trekkers from across Wales will set off to explore Vietnam and raise funds for charity this year – and you could join them.

Marie Curie, the UK’s leading terminal illness charity, is appealing for more adventurous individuals to take on the challenge of a lifetime, by trekking across the Southeast Asian country in autumn.

The trek will take place from 24th October to 2nd November 2019, and will raise invaluable funds for Marie Curie in Wales.

The charity provides care and support across Wales to people living with a terminal illness, and their families, either in its hospice in Penarth or in people’s homes.

Last year, Marie Curie Nurses cared for more than 3,000 patients and their families across Wales, at a cost of more than £8 million a year.

There are already more than two dozen people from all over Wales signed up for the trek including Marie Curie Healthcare Assistant, Lisa Overington.

Lisa said: “I am inspired to go on the trek and raise funds for Marie Curie because I know first-hand what it takes for us to be able to support people who have a terminal illness.

“This is the biggest challenge I’ve ever faced but I’m looking forward to it. I’m planning lots of events and fundraising over the next 12 months to reach my fundraising target.

“Donations are already coming in through my Just Giving page which is just great to see and is spurring me on.

“I’ve already started training but I’m not looking forward to the creepy crawlies”

Community Fundraiser Laura Ellis-Bartlett said: “Our treks are always very popular, whether it’s with people looking to take on a new challenge in a beautiful country with stunning landscapes, or those whose family has been cared for at home and want to give something back.

“We hope the Vietnam trek will be one of the best treks yet – offering all those taking part the adventure of a lifetime while raising money for an important local cause.”

To find out more about the trek, please visit the Marie Curie website or contact Laura on 01745 352910 laura.ellis-bartlett@mariecurie.org.uk.