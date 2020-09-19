Appeal to trace Shotton man last seen on Thursday

Police have launched an appeal for help locating a man missing from his Shotton home.

Catalin Dragomir, 31, was last seen at 12.20pm on Thursday, September 17th.

He is described as being approx 5’4” tall of skinny build and clean shaven.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoody, black trousers, black Nike trainers, and was carrying a black backpack.

He is believed to be around the Deeside/Sandycroft area.

If you have seen Catalin or have any information which may help police call 101, or use the webchat facility https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference ITrace 34254.