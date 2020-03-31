Appeal lodged over refusal of MOT station plans in Connah’s Quay

An appeal has been lodged after plans to create an MOT station were refused amid concerns it was not in fitting with the surrounding area.

Lee Murphy originally applied to build a test bay on land next to the former Golftyn Service Station in Connah’s Quay in 2017.

The proposals were initially approved but when work started on the development, it was discovered the building on Church Street was larger than the one outlined.

As a result, a revised scheme was submitted to Flintshire Council at the end of last year.

However, a planning officer denied permission after taking issue with the appearance of the structure.

Mr Murphy has now launched an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate in a bid to have the decision overturned.

In a statement put forward on his behalf, a consultant acknowledged he should not have started constructing the bigger station without approval, but described comments about the design as “unfounded”.

Bob Dewey said: “Anyone reading the decision notice might be misled into thinking that this building is an eyesore, of poor design and materials, badly located, out of character with the locality and generally totally unacceptable.

“In fact, the vast majority of the building has already been approved and the changes to the materials from brick and cladding to simply cladding has been approved.

“So, the allegation that the design and external appearance concerns are unfounded and indefensible.

“It is respectfully suggested that the decision can only properly relate to the physical “scale and given that the plan size has already been approved, the decision should be reworded to refer solely to “height”.

“Clearly, the appellant accepts that he was acting in error when he undertook to erect the larger building without permission. He is very sorry for that.

“Very clearly this has caused upset and has not helped his case. New buildings are inevitably more intrusive when under construction and the skeleton tends to increase the visual dominance.”

The site which forms part of the application is currently used as a hand car wash.

It was previously home to a garage which closed several years ago.

Mr Dewey requested that the appeal should be allowed to ensure an “important service” can be provided in the community.

A decision will be made by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).