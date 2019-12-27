Appeal launched over refusal of retrospective plans for car wash in Shotton due to noise concerns

An appeal has been launched after retrospective plans to gain permission for a car wash in Shotton were rejected over noise concerns.

Suzie’s Hand Car Wash on Chester Road East has been open since 2011 without approval from Flintshire Council’s planning department.

Business owner Darren Davies started a bid to gain the local authority’s backing in the summer, but the application was turned down last month.

It came as two neighbours raised objections describing noise levels from the site as “unacceptable”.

One resident also complained of chemical spray spreading into their garden and making it unfit for use.

An appeal has now been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate on behalf of Mr Davies in an attempt to have the council’s decision overturned.

In the documents, planner Endaf Roberts said a shelter would be put in place to mitigate the noise impact if the outcome is reversed.

He said: “The appellant provided a noise report and plans for the recommended screen/shelter for the washing of the cars.

“Despite this, the local planning authority still objected to the proposal.

“The assessment in the Environoise considers that the built semi-enclosed structure is sufficiently large to effectively reduce flanking (sound) transmission.

“We do not see that it is fair to insinuate how car wash management would behave with respect to noise and this could be suitably dealt with through a noise management plan.

“We are of the view that the above fully addresses the noise concerns, and that any remaining concerns can easily be conditioned.”

The application was also rejected because of the flood risk at the site, as well as due to the impact on three grade II listed structures nearby.

They include Shotton Vicarage, St Ethelwold’s Church and the church’s boundary wall.

Mr Roberts claimed the plans would not lead to flooding, while he said a change in building materials would mitigate the impact on the listed properties.

The appeal will be decided by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a future date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).