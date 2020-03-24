Appeal launched over refusal of Broughton House in Multiple Occupation plans

An appeal has been launched after plans to turn a family home into a seven-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) were refused.

A total of 50 objections were submitted against proposals to convert the property on Larne Drive in Broughton ahead of a meeting of Flintshire Council’s planning committee last month.

The application was recommended for approval by a senior officer, who said it was acceptable because it was in a residential area.

But permission was denied by councillors after they were told it would have a negative effect on neighbours and lead to parking problems.

Chris Walsh, who was behind the scheme, has now filed an appeal in a bid to have the decision overturned.

In a statement sent to the Planning Inspectorate, a consultant acting on his behalf said the committee was wrong to reject it on the basis that the HMO would not fit in with the surrounding area.

Huw Evans said: “The planning authority has misdirected itself in applying policy GEN1(a) as a reason for refusal. It is clearly out of context and inappropriate.

“The built character of the area is obviously unaffected as there is no change in the external appearance and siting of the existing dwelling.

“The level of off street parking is commensurate with standards accepted elsewhere and these have been supported by previous appeal decisions.

“There is no identifiable problem associated with on street parking and the highway is of sufficient width and alignment that there would be no obstruction to passing traffic or pedestrians on the footway.”

He added: “Matters of noise and disturbance are not issues to be dealt with through the planning development management system.

“On the basis of the above statement it is requested that the appeal be allowed.”

The committee previously rejected separate plans to create a HMO on Gladstone Road in Broughton after a protest in the community.

However, permission was granted on appeal by an inspector.

Speaking out against the latest proposals at February’s meeting, local councillor Billy Mullin said: “We need to make a stand, it’s as simple as that.

“We can’t put up with HMOs of this size being thrown at us.

“It’s not in keeping with the cul-de-sac that it’s on and it’s going to have really big issues with parking.

“We have to accept this is going to have a real detrimental impact on the lives of the people of Larne Drive and on those grounds, I believe we should refuse this.”

The appeal will be decided by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).