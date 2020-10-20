Appeal launched over Flintshire council’s failure to decide on plans for almost 100 new homes in village

An appeal has been launched over a local authority’s failure to make a decision on plans to build almost 100 new homes in a small village in Flintshire.

Stewart Milne Homes put forward an application to develop land in New Brighton, near Mold in July last year.

The company said the scheme would help to address a shortage of housing land in the county.

Representatives said they had made repeated attempts to hold dialogue with Flintshire County Council (FCC), but were no closer to the proposals being progressed.





The developers have now lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate in a bid to gain approval to construct 92 houses off New Brighton Road.

In an appeal statement, planners acting on the company’s behalf said: “The application was submitted to FCC on 10 July 2019 and allocated a reference number.

“At this point the inspector is respectfully asked to note that the appeal arises because despite repeated attempts by the appellant to engage constructively with FCC those attempts have not resulted in any progress being made on the determination of the application.

“It is therefore with great disappointment that the appellant has had no other option but to submit this appeal on the basis of non-determination of the application.”

They added: “The appeal proposal comprises the development of the whole site for residential purposes which includes 30 per cent provision for affordable dwellings.

“A mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes have been chosen having regard to local need and demand, ensuring each area of the market is provided for including people on the affordable register, first time buyers, families and those downsizing.”

A consultation report carried out by the firm in advance of submitting the plans revealed a number of concerns from within the local community.

Members of the New Brighton Residents Group objected to the anticipated growth in population and claimed the site is prone to flooding.

One resident who contacted the company also raised worries about the extra traffic created.

In response, the company said traffic calming measures would be introduced, whilst the floor level of the houses would be raised to prevent surface water flooding.

The appeal will be decided by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).