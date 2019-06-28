Another ‘abnormal load’ is heading to Connah’s Quay this weekend

Motorists are being warned of potential delays on the A55 and A548 this weekend as police escort the second of two new transformers being delivered to Connah’s Quay Power Station.

Meticulous planning has gone into making sure the 70m metre long transporter – weighing over 100 tonnes – makes its way from Stafford to Flintshire without any hitches.

Travelling at just 12mph under police escort – the load is being transported on ‘girder frame trailers’ by Stafford based specialist ALE heavylift.

The abnormal load will cross over the border into Wales along the A55 at around 8pm on Saturday evening.

The heavy transporter will park overnight sat a layby just off junction 32 of the A55 near Holywell.

[Wayne Jones took this photo in Flint of the first transformer heading to Connah’s Quay power station at the beginning of the month.]

The journey to Connah’s Quay will resume at 5am on Sunday morning as the load heads east along the A55 to Flint mountain and onto the A5119 heading into Flint.

The wide load will slowly negotiate the tight turn onto the A548 in Flint before making its way along Chester Road through Oakneholt and onto the power station.

The loads will be escorted by both Cheshire and North Wales Police Forces.

It’s the second abnormal load to travel the route this month, Dennis Evans captured footage of the first one earlier this month using a drone.

The video shows the transformer being hauled very slowly through Oakenholt.