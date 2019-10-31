News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Angel made from 100,000 knives has arrived at Chester Cathedral

Published: Thursday, Oct 31st, 2019
An Angel made from 100,000 knives has arrived in Chester today.

The Knife Angel is touring the UK in a bid to raise awareness of the current knife crime crises.

It has been installed at Chester Cathedral today and will officially open on Friday, it is set to leave Chester on 29 November.

The sculpture is made from 100,000 bladed weapons collected in knife banks during police surrenders across the country, it also recognises those affected by knife crime and acts as a memorial to some 80 bereaved families.

At over eight metres high, the Knife Angel will be a powerful presence outside the cathedral West Doors, in Chester City centre.

It was created by the British Ironwork Centre, and sculptor Alfie Bradley and is made from flick knives, pen knives, machetes, samurai swords and kitchen knives collected in amnesties by all 43 UK police forces.

A cathedral spokesperson said:

“The Knife Angel should resonate with all of us as we listen to daily news reports of knife crime and lives lost.

Chester Cathedral stands in the centre of the city and provides a fitting backdrop to the Knife Angel as a memorial to those killed by violence.

Inside there will be a dedicated ‘Angel Chapel’ for quiet reflection and various awareness initiatives with community partners.

The Christian community cares, along with everyone, about knife crime.

“It is hoped that debate within the community will align with the national debate against knife crime and that the carrying of knives will finally be seen as unacceptable by everyone.”

 

 

