Posted: Sun 15th Nov 2020

Updated: Sun 15th Nov

Ambulance stolen, damaged then dumped in Deeside

“A stolen vehicle could have stolen a life!” the Welsh Ambulance Service Director of Operations has said following the theft of its emergency vehicles whilst on a call in Shotton last night.

Lee Brookes said, “as if the service and communities haven’t had enough to deal with this year, we have what I can only describe as mindless stupidity to content with too.”

The vehicle (pictured above) was taken at 10pm from Green Lane in Shotton whilst the crew were delivering care to a patient in a nearby property.

North Wales Police Interceptors responded and located the ambulance on Dee View, Shotton, it had been left damaged.

The vehicle has had to be taken off the road by the Welsh Ambulance service leaving them with “one less emergency resource and ultimately putting people’s lives in danger.” Police have said.

A member of the North Wales Police Interceptor team posted on their Facebook page:  “I’m sure many will agree this is appalling behaviour putting the lives of many at risk. Let’s use the power of social media and help identify any offender/s.”

Bob Tooby, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service another vehicle was dispatched “without delay to assist the crew” North Wales Police immediately alerted their own teams who later found the ambulance abandoned.

He said: “The theft of an emergency ambulance is an extremely irresponsible act placing patients and the public at risk.”

“Had the crew needed to access additional emergency equipment from the vehicle, or to urgently convey the patient to hospital, this act could have led to very serious harm.”

“Our services have been extremely busy dealing with winter pressures, alongside the challenges of the pandemic. We will be supporting our North Wales Police colleagues to find the person responsible, and bring them to justice.”

“This is a very rare occurrence but is being treated incredibly seriously.”

North Wales Police are now leading enquiries to identify the offenders and “we would encourage members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the theft.” Mr Tooby said.

Police crime scene examiners are forensically examining the vehicle.

North Wales Police said:

On Saturday 14th November 2020 at 2200 hours a Welsh Ambulance service vehicle was stolen from Green Lane in Deeside.

The Ambulance was located a short time after in Dee View Crescent abandoned with damage caused.

As a result this has left the Ambulance service with one less emergency resource and ultimately putting people’s lives in danger.

North Wales Police are appealing to the public for any information with regards to who is responsible.

Any one that has information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the webchat  https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting the reference number Y167716

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

 

[Photo: NWP Intercept Team]



