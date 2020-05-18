Aldi formally enters plans to demolish 20-year-old Mold store to replace it with new modern one

A supermarket chain has formally entered plans to demolish a 20-year-old store in Mold to make way for a new one.

Aldi previously announced its intention to redevelop its food store off Chester Street in March by launching a community consultation.

The discount retailer has now revealed further details of the proposals for the unit, which would measure 1,880 square metres in total.

The company said the aim was to provide a better shopping experience for customers, as well as securing the retention of 40 jobs.

In the application documents, planners acting on the firm’s behalf said: “The brief for the scheme is to enhance the Chester Street site, a prominent gateway element of Mold, through the redevelopment of an existing ALDI foodstore.

“The full application will allow for the development to take place on site providing a greater visual amenity to the area whilst offering residents local to the area a greater shopping experience.

“ALDI stores and its discount operation are established and widely recognised within the UK.

“However, to address the dynamic nature of retailing and changing expectations of customers, the company continually reviews its property portfolio and store operational requirements.

“ALDI has developed a number of stores in line with this approach, and the proposed design for the site off Chester Street includes the very latest design features, resulting in a high quality and modern facility for the area.”

In the original announcement, Aldi said the site access from the nearby roundabout would not change and the car park would be redesigned to make it easier for customers to park.

The new, larger food store will also be designed to allow products to be found more easily with wider aisles and more natural lighting.

The company also outlined plans for dedicated space for fresh meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an area especially for health and beauty products.

Speaking in March, a spokesperson said: “After being a part of the local community for over 20 years, we are delighted to announce our continued long-term investment in Mold.

“We have spent some time considering various options, and the redevelopment of the site with a bespoke design is considered the best option to bring the store up to modern standards and provide an improved customer experience.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by early July, although timescales are currently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).