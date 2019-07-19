Airbus unveils bird of prey hybrid airliner concept

Airbus has unveiled a bird of prey like hybrid-electric concept airliner with feathered wings.

Inspired by the efficient mechanics of a bird, the a 80-seater, 1,500km range hybrid-electric regional airliner has wing and tail structures that mimic those of a bird of prey, while featuring individually controlled feathers that provide active flight control.

Using technology now under development, the Bird of Prey could provide a 30-50% reduction in fuel burn compared to equivalent aircraft today.

Airbus unveiled the concept at the Royal International Air Tattoo air show being held at RAF Fairford today.

The aim of the concept plane is to inspire and motivate the next generation of aeronautical engineers.

Airbus says its “Bird of Prey” is based on realistic ideas – “providing an insight into what a future regional aircraft could look like.”

It includes a blended wing-to-fuselage joint that mirrors the graceful and aerodynamic arch of an eagle or falcon, the design represents the potential of biomimicry – the design and production of materials, structures and systems inspired by nature).