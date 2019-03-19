Airbus unveils Beluga XL number 2

BelugaXL number two has emerged from the planemaker’s paint shop fully liveried up with smiley whale features.

Number two XL was rolled out of Airbus HQ for a photo session, pictures have been posted onto social media by Airbus today.

BelugaXL is based on the A330 airliner, it will be the successor to the current BelugaST which has flown between Airbus Broughton and the plane makers assembly lines in Europe for over 20 years.

The second BelugaXL to roll off the assembly line will, in fact, be the first one to begin carrying wings from Airbus Broughton.

It will enter service ahead of number one BelugaXL, the flight-test aircraft – which made its spectacular debut at Airbus Broughton last month, it will undergo a retrofit to remove flight instrumentation following certification.

The larger XL has been designed to carry two wings as Airbus looks to ramp up production of the A320 and A350 jets, the current BelugaST can only carry one wing.

BelugaXL marked an important achievement last month with its first flight carrying a set of A350 XWB wings.

The milestone voyage originated at the company’s industrial facility in Bremen, Germany and underscored the increased capacity over its in-service Beluga ST predecessor which carries one A350 XWB wing at a time from Airbus in Broughton.

The successful voyage also put a spotlight on the enhanced role Beluga loadmasters have been given ahead of the BelugaXL’s upcoming introduction.