Airbus ‘SAFEcommand’ continues support for North Wales Fire Service with new 7 year mobile information systems contract

Airbus has been awarded a contract with all three Welsh Fire & Rescue Services (Mid & West Wales, North Wales and South Wales) to continue to support them with the SAFEcommand product suite.

The new contract will take Airbus’ partnership with the Welsh Fire & Rescue Services to more than 20 years.

The Airbus SAFEcommand product suite provides Fire & Rescue Services with in-vehicle operational risk information systems, incident command unit software.

It also provides an incident and status communications gateway and a full range of back office operational risk and water supply management solutions.

Deployed in more than 250 fire appliances, four incident command units and across office locations, SAFEcommand improves the safety of firefighters and the public.

The system provides up-to-date tactical information and reliable communications at the scene of the incident, while also providing control rooms and incident commanders with a common operating picture.

“Keeping emergency services connected and fully informed during incidents is absolutely key to helping to save lives and minimize damage which is why we developed SAFEcommand, ” said Paul Russell, UK Managing Director of the Intelligence, Airbus Defence and Space.

“Our close working relationship and true partnership approach the emergency services in Wales has helped us provide exactly what is needed and reduced costs – providing better value for money,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the three Fire and Rescue Services in Wales, Helen Rees, Head of Procurement and Contracting for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“After many months of preparation and collaboration between the three Fire and Rescue Services in Wales we came up with a specification that meets existing and future demands.

Airbus was able to meet all our requirements, ensuring that our firefighters have the best technology to assist them in their operational duties.

This was an example of true collaboration, bringing the best results for the Fire and Rescue Services in Wales and the communities which they serve.”

Work is now underway to update all three services with the latest generation of SAFEcommand products whoch will ‘futureproof’ the Welsh Fire and Rescue Services for the next seven years ahead.

Implementation of the latest generation of SAFEcommand products is also a crucial step in paving the way for migration from the current Airwave communications network to the new Emergency Services Critical Communications Network, ESN.