Airbus is set to deliver 400,000 face masks to the NHS

More than 400,000 surgical masks destined for the NHS have been loaded on to trucks at Airbus’ HQ in Toulouse, France, and are en route to the UK.

Airbus has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts.

In recent days, Airbus had already organised flights from Europe and China with A330-800 and A400M aircraft to donate thousands of face masks to hospitals and public services around Europe.

The cargo is part of a total of 6 million surgical masks that have already been brought to Europe from China using several Airbus test aircraft.

The first UK consignment of face masks – 406,000 surgical FFP3 masks and about 1,000 FFP2 masks – is due to arrive at Airbus’ Broughton site on Friday.