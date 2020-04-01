Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Apr 2020

Airbus is set to deliver 400,000 face masks to the NHS

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

More than 400,000 surgical masks destined for the NHS have been loaded on to trucks at Airbus’ HQ in Toulouse, France, and are en route to the UK.

Airbus has deployed a new air-bridge flight between Europe and China to deliver additional face mask supplies to France, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom health systems in support of the COVID-19 crisis efforts.

In recent days, Airbus had already organised flights from Europe and China with A330-800 and A400M aircraft to donate thousands of face masks to hospitals and public services around Europe.

The cargo is part of a total of 6 million surgical masks that have already been brought to Europe from China using several Airbus test aircraft.

The first UK consignment of face masks – 406,000 surgical FFP3 masks and about 1,000 FFP2 masks – is due to arrive at Airbus’ Broughton site on Friday.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Council launches map to help public locate local services such as food deliveries

News

“Be honest with us“ Welsh Ambulance Service plea to public during Covid-19 outbreak

News

Local assessment centres are being set up in Flintshire to help patients with COVID-19 symptoms

News

Wednesday: Public Health Wales confirms 274 new cases of coronavirus and a further 29 people have died since yesterday

News

Sunday trading rules to be relaxed in Flintshire

News

Aura donates vital Personal Protective Equipment to frontline social services workers at Flintshire Council

News

Read 1,098,016 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn