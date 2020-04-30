Airbus has developed a way for airlines to use widebody aircraft just for cargo operations during COVID-19 pandemic

Airbus is developing a modification for A330 and A350 family aircraft which will enable airlines to install freight pallets directly onto the cabin floor seat tracks, after removal of the economy-class seats.

This modification will help with the airlines’ own business continuity, and also alleviate the global shortage of ‘belly-freight’ air cargo capacity due to the widespread grounding of long-haul aircraft in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, says Airbus it will help the industry to address the high demand for humanitarian flights to transport large quantities of medical equipment and other supplies rapidly over large distances to where they are needed.

Compared with loading cargo onto seats, the new modification by from Airbus will make it easier and quicker loading and unloading operations and reduce ‘wear & tear’ to the seats.

Other important benefits include the added security of robust fire protection, and the 9g load restraint capability to prevent anything from shifting in flight.