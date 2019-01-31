   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus confirms it is in discussions with Emirates over A380 following speculation it may change order

Published: Thursday, Jan 31st, 2019
Share:

Airbus has confirmed it is in discussions with Emirates Airline over an order for 36 A380 jets which could see them switch to the smaller A350 putting the whole production of the ‘superjumbo’ under threat.

Airbus secured a firm order from last February for 20 A380s with an option for another 16 in a deal worth nearly £12 billion.

It is understood Emirates order would keep A380 production lines open until 2029 however, its been reported it could change part of the order for A350’s.

It’s a move which would raise new doubts about the future of the ‘superjumbo’ and of course the A380 wing production at Airbus in Broughton.

Airbus has confirmed it is in discussions with Emirates Airline, a statement released this evening says:

“Airbus confirms it is in discussions with Emirates Airline in relation to its A380 contract. The details of Airbus’ commercial discussions with customers remain confidential.”

Aviation Analyst Alex Macheras said: It’s worth highlighting that it’s incredibly rare for Airbus to issue a public statement regarding a customer airline — but given the future of the A380 relies on Emirates order, they’ve just issued one.”

You can read more on this story here: reuters.com

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans for around 80 new homes in Oakenholt look set to get the go-ahead

Senedd: Extra £50million for NHS IT systems in Wales following scathing Committee report

Traffic returns to normal on A494 westbound following earlier collision on at Aston Hill

Large new petrol station in Oakenholt backed for approval

Owner of a Connah’s Quay Indian restaurant fined for ‘flouting’ ban on use of basement for accommodation

Plans for 30 apartments on site of arson-hit Connah’s Quay social club to go back on table

Mold based search and rescue team called to help two walkers lost in the dark near Moel Famau

Warning over potential scam caller claiming to be selling advertising for the “Wales Air Ambulance magazine”

Careless Connah’s Quay driver jailed for causing death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman’s mum


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn