News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Air Ambulance responds to ‘medical emergency’ in Connah’s Quay

Published: Tuesday, Oct 22nd, 2019
Share:

An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency in Connah’s Quay this afternoon.

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing near the Navy Club just before 4pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service’s Spokesperson said:

“We were called today (22 October, 2019) at approximately 14:30 to reports of a medical emergency on Nant Road, Connahs Quay, Deeside.

We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and the crew were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”

The air ambulance took off at around 4.45pm heading in the direction of Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan.

 

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each Ambulance on average costing £1500.

You can make a lifesaving donation here: walesairambulance.com/donate

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire political leaders join forces to appeal to Welsh Government for extra funding

Police warning over rogue traders operating in Flintshire offering to clean gutters

Police appeal after two men stabbed in Garden City on Monday night

Ludlow praises ‘brand new Colliers Park facility’ during Euro qualifier squad announcement

Updated: Police close main road in Garden City following an incident

Thirteenth annual Flintshire Business Awards 2019 celebrated

Horrible Histories heads to Storyhouse Chester with double bill

UK Government to introduce green number plates for zero emission cars

Police ‘keen’ to speak to driver of a Citroen Berlingo seen near a collision in Flintshire today


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn