Air Ambulance responds to incident in Buckley

A person has been taken to hospital in Wrexham this morning following an “incident” in Buckley.

Paramedics and a Wales Air Ambulance from Welshpool were called to the scene at Spencer Industrial Estate at 8.20am.

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing on open land close by.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson told Deeside.com: “We were called today at approximately 8.20am to an incident on Spencer Industrial Estate in Buckley.

We responded with one emergency ambulance and one air ambulance, where one person was taken by road ambulance to Maelor General Hospital, Wrexham .”

