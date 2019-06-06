News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Air Ambulance responds to incident in Buckley

Published: Thursday, Jun 6th, 2019
Share:

A person has been taken to hospital in Wrexham this morning following an “incident” in Buckley. 

Paramedics and a Wales Air Ambulance from Welshpool were called to the scene at Spencer Industrial Estate at 8.20am.

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing on open land close by.  

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson told Deeside.com: “We were called today at approximately 8.20am to an incident on Spencer Industrial Estate in Buckley.

We responded with one emergency ambulance and one air ambulance, where one person was taken by road ambulance to Maelor General Hospital, Wrexham .”

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each Ambulance on average costing £1500.

You can make a lifesaving donation here: walesairambulance.com/donate

 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

The WWII Anti-Submarine Boat restored in Flintshire to its wartime condition for D-Day commemorations

Be patient with Flintshire chemists – they are working under severe pressure says local MP

Police in Chester say a body has been found in the River Dee this morning

Police helicopter brought in after suspected drink driver fled scene of a crash in Mold

Old Dee Bridge in Chester reopens following earlier ‘police incident’

Underwater police team brought in as search for missing 78-year Penyffordd pensioner

Award for Buckley Community Speed Watch volunteers

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team share their stories as part Volunteer Week

The Welsh NHS is not for sale says Welsh Government


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn