Air Ambulance called to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention in Connah’s Quay

An air ambulance was called to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention in Connah’s Quay this afternoon.

The helicopter was spotted landing on open ground near Hillside Avenue just before 2pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson told Deeside.com: “We were called today, 23 July, at approximately 13:23 to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention in the Connah’s Quay area of Deeside.

We responded with one emergency ambulance and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.

One patient was transported by road to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.”