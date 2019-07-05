Air Ambulance attending an emergency in Flint

A Wales Air Ambulance landed on a field close to Albert Avenue in Flint earlier this evening.

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing just after 7pm.

The Air Ambulance took off from at 7.40pm heading back to base.

According to reports on social media a youngster has been ‘knocked over’ but the exact the location is not clear.

@DeesideDotCom Just left nobody inside I believe. Facebook says boy been run over. pic.twitter.com/pGqXPxDnUl — SNIPS (@snipsaroo) July 5, 2019

