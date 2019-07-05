Air Ambulance attending an emergency in Flint

A Wales Air Ambulance landed on a field close to Albert Avenue in Flint earlier this evening.
The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing just after 7pm.
@DeesideDotCom Just landed on Albert field flint. pic.twitter.com/r1jHlV1lxy
— SNIPS (@snipsaroo) July 5, 2019
The Air Ambulance took off from at 7.40pm heading back to base.
According to reports on social media a youngster has been ‘knocked over’ but the exact the location is not clear.
@DeesideDotCom Just left nobody inside I believe. Facebook says boy been run over. pic.twitter.com/pGqXPxDnUl
— SNIPS (@snipsaroo) July 5, 2019
