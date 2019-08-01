Air Ambulance responding to medical emergency in Gwernymynydd near Mold

Update: The helicopter lifted from the Gwernymynydd Village Hall at around 12.50pm and is heading back the Wales air ambulance base in Welshpool.

Earlier Report: An air ambulance is responding to a call out in Gwernymynydd near Mold.

The distinctive red helicopter was spotted landing on open ground at rear of Gwernymynydd Village Hall just off the A494 at around 11.40am.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said,

“We were called on Thursday 1 August at approximately 10:56 am to reports of a person needing medical assistance in Gwernymynydd.

We responded with one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance and we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. The incident is currently ongoing.”

Wales Air Ambulance is an all Wales charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the service.

The charity raises all the funds required for the day-to-day running of missions, with each Ambulance on average costing £1500.

