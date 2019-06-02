Abnormal load makes its way to Connah’s Quay power station

The first of two new transformers are being delivered to Connah’ s Quay Power Station on Sunday morning.

Meticulous planning has gone into transporting the giant load from Stafford up to Flintshire.

Travelling at just 12mph under police escort – the load is being transported on ‘girder frame trailers’ by Stafford based specialist ALE heavylift.

The abnormal load crossed over the border into Wales onto the A55 at around 8pm on Saturday night.

This is currently stopped on the Westbound carriageway near the posthouse roundabout on the A55 @wrexham @ShitChester @Dee1063 nice pic.twitter.com/mhEJReiRCX — Honey Badger Custodian (@DylanWynneJones) June 1, 2019

The heavy transporter stopped overnight stop at a layby just off junction 32 of the A55 near Holywell.

The journey to Connah’s Quay resumed at 5am this morning heading east along the A55 to Flint mountain and onto the A5119 which had been closed off to other road users.

The wide load slowly negotiated the fairly tight turn onto the A548 from the A5119 in Flint before making its way along Chester Road to the power station.

Police advised road users to avoid the area until around 9.30am.

Photo of that wide load in Flint heading to Connah’s Quay Power station this morning. Thanks to @waynejones70 for the photo… pic.twitter.com/hgUorWIHcL — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) June 2, 2019

It is expected a second transformer delivery to Connah’s Quay power station will take place on the weekend of 29th and 30th June.