Roadworks

A550 22 July — 23 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A550, A550 Two Mill To A494 North & Soutbound. Works description: N – Overnight Total Closure North & Southbound Due To Survey Works Responsibility for works: Highways England Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Tree Close, Hawarden, Flintshire 21 July — 25 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 4 Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 22 July — 22 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside 11a Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Required Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillside Crescent, Mold, Flintshire 22 July — 22 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside Number 24 Works description: Defect Perm Reinstatement Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Kent Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 21 July — 25 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 14 Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Tan Y Bryn, Soughton, Flintshire 21 July — 25 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: Outside Number 4 Tan Y Bryn In F/W Works description: Household Meter Option – Fit Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start

Trum Yr Hydref, Northop Hall, Flintshire 21 July — 25 July Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Outside Number 1 Works description: Locate Service And Install New Stop Tap Responsibility for works: Welsh Water Current status: Planned work about to start