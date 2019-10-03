A55 Kneeshaw Lupton roadworks – Motorists to travelling to Wales Rally GB urged to plan ahead

Wales Rally GB is revving up to fire into life today with the world’s best drivers and teams descending on North Wales.

The rally is one of the most traditional and most challenging events on the World Rally Championship calendar, with its 22 competitive special stages, totalling 194 miles, run against-the-clock through the spectacular and famously unforgiving North Wales scenery.

Sadly for Deeside, the service park has been moved this year to a new town centre location in Llandudno.

For rally fans both locally and from further afield that means a trip along the equally unforgiving A55 and through the Kneeshaw Lupton roadworks near Junction 23 at Llanddulas.

The Welsh Government says essential safety work on the A55 Kneeshaw Lupton underbridge is “progressing well and on programme” and aims – weather permitting – to finish ahead of the scheduled end date of 11 October.

The government says its “vital this work is carried out at this time for the safety of motorists” and failure to do so could “lead to further deterioration in the underbridge leading to unplanned emergency closures and severe disruption.”

“The risk of not acting immediately is too high in terms of safety for the road going public.

We have been in contact with the Wales Rally GB for some time and event organisers are fully aware of our plans, as they were last year when the works were being carried out on the opposite side of the road.” A Welsh Government spokesperson said.

The government says it fully recognises “that these essential roadworks could cause disruption during this year’s event.”

“We would ask people travelling to the rally to check Traffic Wales for regular, up-to-date information on the situation and to follow the signage on the A55.

There will also be an option at Halton to follow the A5. We would also appreciate patience and understanding during this current period of safety-related roadworks.

We have also placed on embargo on any other trunk road works for the period of the Rally in the areas affected by it.”

Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “This essential work is of the upmost importance for the safety of motorists.

“Not carrying out this work now would have left us facing risks to human lives that are unacceptable.

“I fully sympathise with motorists frustrated by the delays caused by this vital work, but I am sure most people would agree that their lives should not be put at risk by deferring essential work on the under-bridge.

“The scheme is progressing as fast as it safely can and travellers can continue to check updates on Traffic Wales while it is ongoing.”