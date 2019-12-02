Updated: A55 back open in Denbighshire following earlier closure due to a cow near the road

Update 1.55pm: Traffic Wales has said “the A55 between J28 – J29 Rhuallt Hill both directions have now reopened. Heavy congestion in both directions.”

Update 1.08pm: Latest traffic report state, “A55 closed and queueing traffic due to cow on road between J28 (Rhuallt / Waen) and J29 (Pant-Y-Dulath).

Road has been closed to allow emergency services to assist with a cow on loose on the grass next to the road.”

Traffic Wales have said, “A55 between J28 – J29 Rhuallt Hill still closed in both directions while cow situation is resolved. Congestion building so please avoid area if possible. Thank you for your patience.”

In response Graham said on Twitter, “Traffic is moving westbound! So it’s not closed in both directions! And how long does it take to shift a bloody cow?!”

Earlier Report: Police have closed the A55 Rhuallt due to a cow in the road.

Traffic Wales initially said, “We’ve received reports of a cow on the #A55 just between J28 – J29 Rhuallt Hill in both directions. Lane one closure travelling eastbound, traffic is mooooving slowly.”

North Wales Police have now closed the road in both directions and traffic is beginning to build in both directions at Rhuallt Hill.