A55 eastbound near Dobshill reopens following closure due to an earlier collision

Update 3. The road reopened just before 1am – Police have launched an appeal for witnesses, an update on social media states:

“We are appealing for info from anyone who was in the area of the A55 Ewloe loop (jn34)/Broughton (jn35) between 1910hrs-2000hrs tonight(14/01/19) following a 1vehicle RTC in the E/B carriageway.

If you have a dashcam footage and/or witnessed this please contact us (ref X006443)”

Update 2. The A55 Eastbound from J33B A494 Ewloe Loop to J35 A550 Dobshill is closed following a serious collision.

A traffic report states: “Lane one (of two) was closed for recovery work following an accident.

However, the road has been closed as of 9.40pm to allow investigation works.”

Update 1. Police are asking drivers to avoid the A55 near Dobshill.

The eastbound carriageway from Ewloe Loop to Dobshill has been closed due to a collision.

Emergency services are at the scene and a diversion is in place.

Traffic Wales tweeted:

“A55 : Eastbound : J34 Ewloe Loop to J35 Dobs Hill : Incident : Road closed : Local diversions in place.”

More as and when…