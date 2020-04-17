Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Apr 2020

Updated: Fri 17th Apr

A55 reopens at Northop following earlier closure due to an incident

Update: The A55 at Northop has now reopened.

Earlier report: Police say they are dealing with an incident at the Northop Bridge which spans the A55.

The road is currently closed in both direction and diversions are in place.

North Wales Police has said: “A55 Northop – Llaneurgain – Police are dealing with an incident at the Northop Bridge over the A55, a Rolling Road block is in place for both carriageways, with diversions set up. We appreciate your patience whilst this is ongoing.”

