A55 reopens at Northop following earlier closure due to an incident

Update: The A55 at Northop has now reopened.

#A55 : Now open : Both directions : J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) #TrafficWalesAlert — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) April 17, 2020

Earlier report: Police say they are dealing with an incident at the Northop Bridge which spans the A55.

The road is currently closed in both direction and diversions are in place.

#A55 : Both directions : J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) : Incident : Incident : Closed : Local diversions in place #TrafficWalesAlert — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) April 16, 2020

North Wales Police has said: “A55 Northop – Llaneurgain – Police are dealing with an incident at the Northop Bridge over the A55, a Rolling Road block is in place for both carriageways, with diversions set up. We appreciate your patience whilst this is ongoing.”

More and when …