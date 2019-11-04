News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A548 in Flint now clear following earlier collision

Published: Monday, Nov 4th, 2019
Update: The A548 in Flint is now clear following earlier collision.

Earlier report: Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the A548 Coast Road between Flint and Bagillt.

Police, fire and the ambulance service are all in attendance at the crash which – according to traffic reports – is near Manor Industrial Estate.

Alex got in  touch to say: “there’s been a bad crash on the way out of flint road all closed off.”

Claire said: “Just got through. The police have managed to open one of the lanes.”

Latest traffic report states: 

“Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident, one vehicle involved on A548 both ways at Manor Industrial Estate. Recovery is en route. Affecting traffic travelling between Oakenholt and Greenfield..”

