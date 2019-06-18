A5119 in Sychdyn reopens following earlier collision

Update: The road has reopened

Flintshire Council has said one of its vehicles was involved in the collision, a spokesperson said.

“The Council can confirm that a Council vehicle has been involved in a road traffic accident at the location stated. No further details are available at this time.”

Earlier report: The A5119 in Sychdyn is closed following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident has happened on the road between the crossroads at Blackbrook to the Cross Keys public house.

Police said they were called just before 4.50pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a Mitsubishi pick up and a box van .

“Motorists are asked to take alternative routes” a spokesman said.

[Location of the crash on the A5119]

Josh got in touch to say: “three police cars, two fire engines and an ambulance are in attendance.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road closed due to accident , Lorry and car involved and fallen tree on A5119 both ways from A5119 / (Black Brook) to Reikes Lane. Traffic is coping well. Emergency services are on scene.”

Feature image: @luckylen7