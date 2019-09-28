A North Wales Classic Car Club has raised over £9,000 for Wales Air Ambulance Charity following a its annual show in Flintshire

The Clwyd Practical Classics car club raised a staggering £9,075 for Wales Air Ambulance after yet another successful show.

The annual gathering of classic car owners from across North Wales took place over the summer and saw 2,000 attendees.

Christine Webb, a founder member of the club explains how the group came to existence: “We formed the club in 1986 as a small classic car owners club.

Four years later in 1990, we held our very first show which raised £100 for various charities. Since then we have gone from strength to strength, holding shows every year.

“In 1997, we moved to a larger facility at Barlows Caravan Park, Caerwys where we have held the show ever since.

Each year, our committee members vote for the charity that will benefit from any proceeds we raise.

We have decided on several occasions in the past to support Wales Air Ambulance with 2019 being no exception.”

The group which has donated several times to Wales Air Ambulance in the past has raised a collective sum of £26,624 for the helicopter charity alone.

Christine added: “This year’s event was a huge success with over 600 vehicles on exhibit and almost two thousand people attending.

It is only through the support of our dedicated team of volunteers that this event is made possible.

They work tirelessly to make sure the everything is planned beforehand, and that the event goes off without a hitch.

“We are proud not only to support Wales Air Ambulance but also many other charities, and since our very first official show in 1990, we have raised £92,866.56 for good causes. We fully appreciate just how essential Wales Air Ambulance is across the country and we are pleased to be able to support their important work.”

Wales Air Ambulance North Wales Fundraising Manager, Lynne Garlick said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Clwyd Practical Classics for their unwavering support. To raise as much as they have not only for us but also for various other charities is highly admirable.

“Every year we rely solely on the Welsh public to raise £6.5 million to ensure that we can keep our four aircraft flying. The amount raised by the group will ensure we can continue flying lifesaving missions all over Wales.”

Christine added: “The icing on the cake for us this year was to visit the Caernarfon airbase and see first-hand how our donation will help. We had the chance to meet crew members who were very welcoming and gave us a fascinating insight into their work.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s show which is planned for July 12th, 2020, on what will be our 30th anniversary.”